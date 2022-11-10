Holly Willoughby reveals touching 'gift' from rarely seen son Chester The star took to social media

Holly Willoughby shared the sweetest update on Wednesday showing her son Chester, eight, taking after her whilst presenting her with the sweetest gift.

Taking to her Instagram feed, the ITV star, 41, shared a video of her youngest's hands holding a bright orange carrot and what appeared to be a small bunch of corriander from inside their stunning family home.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby shares rare home video with son Chester

Captioning the post, the doting mother penned: "He gets it from his mum… #chester #allotment." In the clip, Holly can be heard saying: "So what is it you've got there Chester?" to which he replied: "So this is a carrot, and this might be corriander, I'm not sure."

Written on the video were the words: "Alloment Club update…"

Holly shared the update on Instagram

Friends and fans of the star flocked to comment on the sweet video. One fan wrote: "Love when they get interested in growing things in the garden."

A second added: "Bless his heart xxx," alongside a hearts eyes and three blue love heart emojis.A third wrote: "He’s so sweet."

The presenter also took to her Stories with a snapshot from the sweet clip and wrote: "Thank you Chester…lovely gifts from allotment club," alongside a carrot emoji.

Chester is so sweet

The star added the song, Cherish by Kool and the Gang, and referencing it in the video, Holly added: "I'm playing this song because as a kid I tought this song was saying carrots are lovely..."

Despite rarely sharing updates of her three children Chester, Harry, 13, and Belle, 11, this is the second installment with Chester the blonde beauty has recently shared as last week, Chester was captured making a cup of herbal tea.

The eight-year-old was heard explaining how he used lemon leaves in the bag, allowing it to infuse into the hot water. "Thank you Chester," the proud mum remarked, adding: "Yummy."

