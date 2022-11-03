This Morning's Holly Willoughby shares home video with son Chester The presenter is a doting mum to three children

Holly Willoughby gave fans a rare insight into life at home with her children on Wednesday. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the This Morning host shared a sweet video of her youngest son Chester making herbal tea.

The eight-year-old was heard explaining how he used lemon leaves in the bag, allowing it to infuse into the hot water. "Thank you Chester," the proud mum remarked, adding: "Yummy."

The post comes one month after Holly marked her son's eight birthday. She shared the sweetest photo showing mother and son having an early morning cuddle together, with Holly shutting her eyes as she wrapped her arms around him.

"Early morning blurry snuggles with the birthday boy," she wrote back in September. "Happy 8th Birthday Chester… we love you so very much."

The TV star also added a number of emojis, including a birthday cake, love heart and football. The daytime presenter shares two sons and a daughter with her husband Dan Baldwin.

Holly also shared this snap of her tea

Insights into Holly's life at home are extremely rare. Earlier this year, in one of her newsletters from her lifestyle brand, Wylde Moon, the mother-of-three opened up about her family time and how walking and talking is an important part of her relationship with her children.

"I always feel clearer of mind and body when I get out and go somewhere," Holly's newsletter read. "Podcast on and away I go… forest, beach, city pavement… it doesn't matter where.

"'Let's walk and talk,' I'll say to the kids. Often, the best way of keeping the lines of communication open with my eldest son, who will become a teenager this year, is to walk and talk alongside him, without the pressure or awkwardness of direct eye contact," Holly revealed.

The 40-year-old star then wrote: "Let's walk more, come wind, come rain, come shine… walk away from everything that doesn't feel good and walk towards… [explicit] it… run towards everything that does!"

