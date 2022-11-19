Rose Ayling-Ellis opens up about 'hardest year of her life' in heartfelt new post The actress has had a big year!

Rose Ayling-Ellis took to social media with a very candid message alongside a beautiful photo after celebrating her 28th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram account, the former EastEnders actress posted a stunning photo rocking a red corduroy dress which was cinched at the waist, with a stylish belt in the same material. The star added black tights and chunky Doc Marten boots.

Speaking very candidly about her recent milestone, the captioned the snap: "First day being 28 was on the last leg last night. Mad how my 27th has been the craziest, exciting, interesting, hardest year of my life. Forever grateful for all the love I’ve received. Thank you," alongside a red love heart emoji.

In the image, is holding a can of coke in her left hand. Her stunning locks were styled in curls and she opted for a dark eye makeup look.

Rose shared the update on Instagram

The year has been a big one for the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant as not only did she win the competition last series, but she also recently split up with her boyfriend of nearly ten years, Sam Arnold.

Sam was pictured with Rose and her Strictly dance partner Giovanni Pernice during a fun dinner date in celebration of the actress' 27th birthday last year.

He was was also in the audience when Rose and Giovanni lifted the glitterball as winners of the show.

Rose, Sam and Giovanni went for dinner last year for Rose's birthday

Rose previously told the Express that the couple enjoys watching TV together, she said: "I watch with my boyfriend a lot," adding: "We have similar tastes in shows, but I also like watching alone so there are no disruptions".

The pair have since parted ways, reportedly due to Rose's busy schedule.

Another major life change came for the actress in August when it was confirmed that Rose was departing her role as Frankie in EastEnders and had landed an exciting presenting role fronting a documentary titled Signs For Change, all about the daily challenges, discrimination and barriers faced by deaf individuals.

