GMA's Robin Roberts to receive double dose of happiness this week - details The ABC News anchor has a lot to look forward to

Robin Roberts may be busy delivering the morning news on Good Morning America each AM, but she has a lot to look forward to this holiday season.

In fact, this week alone promises to be a big one for the journalist, as she has double the reason to celebrate.

Not only is she looking forward to Thanksgiving coming on 24 November and the resulting long weekend, but it comes the day right after her birthday on 23 November.

The GMA host just turned 62 on Wednesday, even sharing a birthday message and prayer with her fans ahead of the show on Instagram as is tradition.

Robin even got to cheer on her co-star Michael Strahan, who also marked his birthday earlier in the week, clearly a week full of celebration for the GMA team.

When Robin turned 60 back in 2020, when talking with her good friend, Garth Brooks, who was hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she reflected on the milestone, saying: "I own it.

Robin celebrates her birthday on the latest morning show installment

"My friends say I'm turning six-ohh," Robin joked during the virtual interview. "But you know having gone through cancer a couple of times, I’m grateful to still be here."

She then made reference to Garth's song called, Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old) and said: "That's how I feel and I’m very grateful."

Robin beat breast cancer in 2007 but was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) five years later. She underwent several sessions of chemotherapy and had a bone marrow transplant from her sister, Sally-Ann, in 2012.

She has since also gotten the opportunity to be there to support partner Amber Laign through her own breast cancer battle earlier this year and be her "rock."

The GMA host and her partner Amber have a great week ahead

The ABC News anchor has frequently been vocal about wanting people to see she is "thriving" and not just surviving.

