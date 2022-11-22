Christina Aguilera's legs go on for miles as she dons revealing blazer with nothing underneath The Ain't No Other Man singer had a sensational night

Christina Aguilera definitely isn't one to let a weekend of exhaustion and exhilaration keep her from delivering on the fashion front.

After a big night at the Latin Grammys, she shared a series of photos from her day out after the ceremony, and it definitely was quite the stunner once more.

She shared pictures of herself in a pair of red tights that went right into her heeled boots, paired with a satin blazer.

The gold-buttoned fit was quite revealing as she left it partially open, especially when it appeared that Christina wore nothing inside, choosing instead to accessorize with a pearl necklace.

While she was out for a casual dinner in the look, in a third picture, she definitely gave off a lot more relaxed energy, simply scrolling through her phone in an oversized denim jacket.

"The aftermath," she simply titled her photo dump, receiving a barrage of heart and flame emojis from her fans in response.

Christina revealed what the aftermath of her busy weekend was like

"More of this kind of content please!!!" one wrote while another said: "You've more than earned some time off. Enjoy the holidays QUEEN."

A third also commented: "We're all obsessed," while a fourth added: "Looking so cute Xtina!"

The singer had a pretty successful run at the 23rd Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday night, taking to the stage to perform a song from her new Spanish-language record, joined by Christian Nodal.

Christina was nominated for a grand total of nine awards that night, and while she only took home one, it was a big one, as she won in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category with Aguilera.

The singer had a triumphant night at the Latin Grammys

She wowed attendees by accepting the honor in an elaborate, low-cut black dress that featured a dramatic ruffled train and statement tulle detailing around her neck.

