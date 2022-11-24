Fixer Upper's Joanna Gaines and Chip's marriage - everything we know The pair have been married for more than two decades

Joanna Gaines and her husband Chip don't just live together, they work together too and the pair are still going strong after 21 years of marriage.

The Fixer Upper stars share five children and run a multi-million dollar empire and yet they still ensure they make time for one another.

DISCOVER: Inside Joanna and Chip Gaines' majestic home that's an actual castle

Their love story is a sweet one which fans adore hearing about as they didn't meet in the traditional way.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Joanna Gaines and Chip's marriage - everything we know

Many of the pair's fans may think the Fixer Upper stars bumped into each other at Baylor University in Texas, which they both attended. However, that wasn't the case.

As students, Chip was already flipping houses and Joanna was focused on communications in the hopes of pursuing a broadcast journalism career.

MORE: Joanna Gaines' husband Chip's opinion on divorce as he opens up about their relationship

READ: Today's Dylan Dreyer sends fans into overdrive with lunchbox hack they never knew

Joanna worked at her dad's Firestone Tire store in Waco, and Chip fell in love after seeing a photo of her there.

The couple have been together for 21 years

"Her dad made the mistake of putting a pic of the family behind the counter at his shop," Chip told PopSugar. "I knew I'd marry her one day just by the picture on the wall."

He became a regular to the shop in a bid to finally meet her and ask her on a date.

MORE: Joanna Gaines discusses heartbreak and surrender in 20 year marriage

MORE: Joanna Gaines shares emotional family story

Chip's sweet approach bowled Joanna over and they dated for a little over a year before he got down on one knee in a shopping mall. She said "yes," and they designed Joanna's engagement ring together before walking down the aisle in May 2003.

Joanna and Chip have been open about marriage being a rollercoaster

The first house they flipped together was their own and they still look back at fondness for it.

Now, they have five children and have won over legions of loyal followers with their show, and they're candid revelations about love, life, their finances and marriage.

They have celebrated career as HGTV stars, and they have their own Magnolia network now, too.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.