Today's Dylan Dreyer sends fans into overdrive with lunchbox hack they never knew The star has three children

Dylan Dreyer caused quite the stir with a lunchbox hack for her children which fans couldn't get enough of.

In an Instagram post she shared with fans as she prepped her kids' snacks, she revealed the way she stops sliced apples from going brown - and it actually works!

The Today show meteorologist sparked a massive reaction from her followers when she posted a message documenting all the food she was trying to prepare and pack up for her offspring.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer's video of mini-me son sparks overwhelming reaction

Included in the impressive - but quick spread - were a bowl of apples soaking in salt water. She revealed how she stops them from going brown so that she can add them to her children's lunchboxes without them complaining.

It garnered so much attention, she then went on to create a separate post about it.

Alongside a pair of before and after photos of a bowl of cut up apples, she wrote: "A lot of you asked about soaking apples! Here they are soaking and if you swipe you’ll see this morning they’re still not brown!

Dylan's apple trick was a winner with her fans

"I used 2 different kinds of apples which is why some are more yellow than white." She then explained: "Dissolve 1/2 tsp salt in 1 cup cool water. Add apples and let sit for 10 minutes. Drain the water, cover, and keep in the fridge. I rinse and pat them dry before snacking or putting in the lunch box.

"I also notice my boys are much more willing to snack on apples when they’re sliced and refreshing looking! #howboutthemapples."

Fans were blown away by the simple brining technique and commented: "Don't know where this hack has been all my life but wow," and, "Never heard of the salt trick. I have done lemon juice but my girls tasted the lemon and never liked it," while a third remarked: "Thank you. I had not learned this. Now I know."

Dylan has a busy family life with her husband Brian and their three children

Many more shared their tips, with soaking the apples in lemon juice being another hack they like.

Some asked if the salt made the apples taste salty, but the resounding response was negative with plenty of her fans thanking her for making their day with the trick.

