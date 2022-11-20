Joanna Gaines' inspiring confession about changing her life for the better The Fixer Upper star shares five children with husband Chip Gaines

Joanna Gaines lives an incredibly blessed life and is inspiring to her many fans.

The Fixer Upper star is grateful for her family, husband Chip Gaines and their five children, along with her successful career.

However, Joanna made an incredibly honest and inspiring revelation recently about how she looked at changing her life for the better when she hit 40.

VIDEO: Joanna Gaines returns to Koreatown after 20 years with daughters

Talking to People, she said: "I was about to turn 44, and I realized, the last 10 years, a lot of it felt like a blur.

"It was fast, it was exciting and there was so much to be grateful for, but there was something in me that just felt so tired. I wanted to go back and regain moments that I had missed along the way."

In her new memoir, meanwhile, The Stories We Tell, Joanna further opened up about her newfound way of thinking.

Joanna Gaines opened up about her newfound attitude after hitting a new stage in her life

Admitting she wanted to feel "more grounded" she said: "I'm 44 years old, and so, say I have another 44 years to go, I want to live it lighter. I want to live more freely. Just be grounded in who I am, what I believe I'm here for."

Joanna and Chip share children Drake, 17, Ella, 16, Duke, 14, Emmie, 12, and Crew, four.

The couple - while rarely share photos of their children online - often open up about their family life.

They are facing a new challenge in the next 12 months as their firstborn Drake will be flying the nest to attend college.

In an essay in Magnolia Journal, the quarterly lifestyle magazine she publishes with her husband, Joanna reflected on Drake's upcoming departure.

The Fixer Upper star is married to Chip Gaines

"Soon, our oldest son, Drake, will be leaving home for college," she wrote. "In the grand scheme of heartbreaking things, this one comes with a lot of gratitude and excitement.

"But still, my first child is moving away, and our family dynamic will change because of it, and that can feel like a loss of its own."

