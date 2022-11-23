Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz delights with new baby photo The couple tied the knot in April

Nicola Peltz has shared a truly adorable new photo with her fans on Instagram, revealing a rare glimpse of one of the youngest members of her family!

Taking to the social media site, the star re-posted one of her sister Brittany's snapshots, which showed Nicola holding up her baby niece and gazing into her eyes.

The tiny tot, who wore a white outfit with a pretty pink-and-white ruffled bib, looked equally enamoured as she beamed back at her aunt.

Brittany sweetly captioned the image: "Aunty luv," adding a heart gif and white heart emoji while tagging her sister.

Like her husband Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola comes from a large family, with brothers Matthew, Will and Brad as well as sister Brittany.

All of the actress' loved ones have been supporting her recently, following the launch of her latest big TV role. Her new drama, Welcome to Chippendales, premiered in Los Angeles earlier this month, and Nicola's husband was with her every step of the way.

The star shared the sweet photo to Instagram

The actress – who plays murdered '70s Playmate Dorothy Stratten in the programme – looked divine in a white feather trim dress that accentuated her slender frame.

She added height with a pair of rose gold satin heels, and accessorised further with a diamond-encrusted necklace and bracelet.

Looking every inch in love, 23-year-old Brooklyn wrapped his arm around Nicola as they posed for pictures at the star-studded event.

Nicola and Brooklyn are so in love

Other attendees at the premiere included Nicola's co-stars Juliette Lewis, Annaleigh Ashford and Kumail Nanjiani.

Welcome to Chippendales follows the life and career of Somen 'Steve' Banerjee, the founder of Chippendales, played by Kumail. It airs on Hulu in the US and will premiere on Disney+ in the UK on 11 January 2023.

Nicola later wrote on Instagram: "I am honoured to have worked with this incredible team that turned me into Dorothy @davidwilliamsmakeup @barryleemoe @anitaoctober I love you all November 22 on @hulu."

