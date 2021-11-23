Kelly Ripa reveals thanksgiving mishap with son Michael Consuelos Happens to the best of us

Kelly Ripa may know how to pull off a perfect Thanksgiving now, but every journey hasn't been as smooth sailing for her as she shared on her latest television appearance.

In a "Cooking with Family" segment for Live with Kelly and Ryan, Kelly welcomed her eldest son Michael Consuelos to the show to help her cook a special potato dish.

As they began their prep, co-host Ryan Seacrest asked them about whether there had been any Thanksgiving dinners at the Ripa-Consuelos household that had gone awry.

"It was the year that I did the Martha Stewart brining of the turkey," she revealed, mentioning that this was when her kids were quite young.

"I put the turkey in the oven, I rotated it around and you're supposed to bathe the turkey in the juice. And to me it didn't look right, but I just assumed it was the brine and I was a novice," she continued.

"I didn't realize that half of our oven had gone out, there was something wrong with the burner. So half of the turkey was cooked and half of it wasn't," she shared as the audience ooh-ed behind them.

Kelly welcomed her son Michael Consuelos for a special segment on Live

"But you survived," Ryan hilariously said, gesturing to Michael, who responded with: "Yeah, I'm fine," to which his mother added: "I always keep a spare turkey breast on hand, just in case!"

The two continued with their banter throughout the segment as they shared more details about life at home during the holidays.

Kelly revealed her excitement about having Michael back on the show with a family throwback she shared, featuring him with her younger son Joaquin and her husband Mark Consuelos.

She wrote: "This turkey will be cooking up a Thanksgiving storm on Live! this AM. I hope….[praying hands emoji]."

Michael revealed that he'd had his fair share of kitchen disasters

However, like mother like son, Michael responded to the picture with a revelation of a kitchen disaster of his own, as he reposted his mother's Instagram Story with their picture and wrote: "Should I tell her I nearly set my kitchen on fire last week?"

