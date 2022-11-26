Jennifer Aniston returns to social media after heartbreaking family tragedy The Friends star was feeling the love

Jennifer Aniston took to social media on Friday to post a rare message to her fans following the sad death of her beloved father John Aniston.

The Friends star was clearly feeling in a thankful mood after what was no doubt a quieter Thanksgiving celebration than usual and shared a photo of a hand holding up two bottles from her Lolavie haircare range on her Stories.

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston pays emotional tribute to her father

Captioning the sunset image, she simply wrote: "Thank you for all the love this year," alongside a praying hands emoji.

Jennifer's post comes at a difficult time for the star as she spent her first Thanksgiving without speaking to her father. John died aged 89 on November 11 but Jennifer only shared the news of his passing on November 14.

The actress paid a heartbreaking tribute to her father alongside a series of photos of them together throughout the years, including recent snapshots and a black-and-white picture of John cradling her as a baby.

Jennifer thanked fans for their love

In the caption, she wrote: "Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less!"

She continued: "You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I'll love you till the end of time. Don't forget to visit."

Fans were quick to send their sympathies to Jennifer, with one writing: "I'm so sorry for your loss," while another wrote: "Sending so much love." A third added: "I'm so sorry, this is so heartbreaking."

Jennifer's dad died on November 11

Among those who sent their support Jennifer's way was her ex-husband, Justin Theroux.

Jennifer and Justin were married between 2015 and 2018 and have remained on good terms since their split. The actor responded to his ex-wife's emotional message on Instagram with a red love heart emoji.

