Jennifer Aniston honors friend after sharing fertility journey 

Jennifer Aniston celebrated a close friend's 60th birthday on Thursday with a series of pictures including one of them on the beach.

The actress honored her friend Angela Levin, an acclaimed make-up artist, with a selfie the two had taken with Jennifer wearing a white string bikini and sunglasses, with her hair scraped back off her face; Angela wore a red string bikini and both had big smiles on their dances.

The pictures came after Jennifer gave a candid interview with Allure, in which she opened up about her family life and spoke about her struggles to get pregnant.

The actress spoke about going through a rough period when she was in her 30s and 40s, saying she'd dealt with "really hard [expletive]," but had come out on the other side.

She explained that very few people in her life knew about the situation, sharing: "I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it.

"I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed."

"That's why I have such gratitude for all those [expletive] things. Otherwise, I would've been stuck being this person that was so fearful, so nervous, so unsure of who they were," she added.

Jen also spoke of the narrative that was created in the media about her being supposedly "career-obsessed," adding: "And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child.

"And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don't have anything to hide at this point."