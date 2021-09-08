Jennifer Aniston tears up in emotional video as she celebrates beauty launch

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Jennifer Aniston has launched her new beauty product LolaVie, sharing an emotional video with fans that saw her break down in tears.

The Friends actress' new brand will focus on hair care to start, launching with a "glossy detangler", and she told fans how "excited" she was to be able to share the "hard work" that went into the product.

"Hi world! Meet @Lolavie," said Jennifer, "this project has been in the works for a long time and I’m so excited to finally be able to introduce it to you."

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston in tears as she launches beauty product

The 52-year-old added: "So much hard work from our incredible team went into making this line — and we’re really proud to say it’s been made WITHOUT all the bad stuff… we’re paraben-free, silicone-free, sulfate-free, phthalates-free, gluten-free, vegan… and of course CRUELTY-FREE, because we love our animal.

"Our very first product releases today, but there’s so much more to come. In the meantime... Enjoy!!"

In the video, Jen was behind the camera taking snaps of the models on her phone and the camera caught her holding her hands to her chest as she became overwhelmed with the celebrations.

Jennifer was caught on camera welling up

Fans and friends were quick to congratulate Jen on the news, with Ali Wentworth commenting; "Amazing!!!! Congrats friend- can’t wait to grab it all! You’re incredible."

Mindy Kaling added just the one word "need" while Lily Aldridge commented: "Wooooo congratulations!"

"Jennnnnnnnn!!!!!! Cannot wait to use!!!!! Congratulations!" shared Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson.

Jennifer's new brand is called LolaVie

It was revealed last week that Jen had filed a public trademark for LolaVie, with the filing sharing that LolaVie will cover a wide range of beauty items including body lotions, skin and haircare, soaps, nail care, and candles.

LolaVie was also the name of the perfume Jen released in 2010.

The first product, the detangler, promises to be "the best friend you call everyday (who always supports you and wants to see you become stronger over time) made with plant-based ingredients".

