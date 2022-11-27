Jennifer Lopez steps out for date night with Ben Affleck in New York City following music comeback announcement The two have a lot to celebrate

Between spending their first holiday season as a married couple and her epic return to music, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have a lot to celebrate.

The two made sure to do so, stepping out for a lovely date night in New York City just a day after celebrating Thanksgiving together with the singer's side of the family, including her twins Emme and Max.

Following their cozy celebrations, the couple opted to hit the town, Broadway specifically, and looked their most dapper and glamorous selves as they enjoyed a show.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Love Story

Jennifer and Ben were spotted on Friday leaving the Winter Garden theater on Broadway after seeing The Music Man.

For the night out, the mom-of-two wore the chicest transitional weather outfit, consisting of a winter-themed black sweater with a red and white holiday pattern across the top, which she paired with a showstopper of a skirt.

The black skirt perfectly showed off her impressively toned legs, as not only was it made of a sheer pleated material, but it had an impossibly high slit that nearly reached her hips. She topped off the look with platform heels just as high as the skirt's slit, plus a waist-accentuating belt over the cozy sweater.

The two were all smiles as they were photographed leaving the theater

Photos from the night show that the two were accompanied by J.Lo's sister, Lynda Lopez, who is a journalist, as well as by vocal coach Stevie Mackey, who was also a part of the Lopez family's Thanksgiving celebrations on Thursday.

The show they went to see, The Music Man, is a musical by Franklin Lacey and Meredith Willson which was originally published in 1957.

The singer also took to Instagram to share a sweet glimpse of her Thanksgiving celebrations

The plot reads: "Con man Harold Hill, who poses as a boys' band organizer and leader and sells band instruments and uniforms to naïve Midwestern townsfolk, promises to train the members of the new band. Harold is no musician, however, and plans to skip town without giving any music lessons."

It has Hugh Jackman as its lead, and will end its run on Broadway on 1 January 2023.

