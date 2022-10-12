Heidi Klum and daughter Leni showcase their silly side in BTS footage from their underwear shoot The pair danced and sang together

Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni looked to have the best time during their latest lingerie photoshoot for Intimissimi.

The pair recently revealed the final photos and campaign for the brand and now the German model has shared some behind-the-scenes footage too.

MORE: Heidi Klum goes braless under daring see-through top that needs to be seen

Taking to Instagram, Heidi posted black and white video of her and Leni fooling around together, dancing and hugging and looking every inch the models that they are.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Heidi Klum lounges in pastel pink bikini

She wrote: "Creative director ….my longtime friend @thomashayo. Thanks for making us feel confident all day singing and dancing in our @intimissimiofficial."

In new campaign photos released by the lingerie line, Heidi, 49, looks incredible in a series of elegant, feminine lingerie pieces. Her daughter looks equally glamorous in cream lace, following in her mom's modeling footsteps.

READ: Heidi Klum displays baby bump in stunning embellished underwear

RELATED: Heidi Klum reveals sadness as daughter Leni prepares for huge change

The brand shared: "Intimissimi steps forward with a new campaign starring the stunning Heidi Klum and her eldest daughter Leni as icons of self-confidence, joy of life and love between a mother and daughter."

Heidi shares some behind the scenes footage from her fun day with her daughter

The news comes just days after the America's Got Talent judge shared a teasing photo on Instagram hinting at the news.

As the mother-daughter duo were pictured signing papers at a desk, Heidi penned: "We have something very @intimissimiofficial coming out tomorrow!!!!" She added the hashtags "unconditional love" and "special moment".

MORE: Heidi Klum marks son's milestone with new photo

Their joint project comes at the perfect time for Heidi who recently admitted she's struggling to deal with Leni's moving to New York.

Heidi and Leni delighted fans with their new underwear campaign

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden she admitted she's constantly scared for Leni and wondering where she is.

This isn't the first time Heidi has struggled with her four children growing up. She said the whole process is "hard," and it never really lets up.

"First they have a car and they drive, and that's hard. Then they move across the country, and that’s harder. I'm like non-stop scared."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.