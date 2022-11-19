Heidi Klum glows in stunning sunkissed video The supermodel took to social media

Heidi Klum is no stranger to a stunning update and on Saturday she delighted fans with an incredible glowing video of herself soaking up the winter sun.

Taking to her Instagram account, the model, 49, was a cosy dream as she filmed a closeup clip of herself in a chunky fluffy bucket hat featuring a chic caramel hue and a matching leopard print coat.

Captioning the clip, she wrote: "TGIF". The star appeared to be bare-faced for the update, showing off her incredibly clear complexion.

The incredible video came just hours before she swapped the cosy winter look for an ultra-glamorous ensemble, as she later took to her Instagram Stories showing herself dressed to the nines.

Heidi is the ultimate winter goddess

In the post, Heidi's iconic blonde tresses were styled into stunning mermaid waves and she swapped her cosy leopard print coat for a slick brown leather shirt.

As for her makeup, the star replaced her au naturale look with lashings of black mascara, dark eyeliner, brushes of charcoal eyeshadow and natural pink lipstick.

As well as being one of the biggest names in the modeling world, Heidi is also a doting mother to four beautiful children.

Heidi transformed

Her oldest daughter Leni has grown up to follow in her mother's footsteps and even more so in her latest Instagram post.

Heidi is never afraid of breaking a fashion boundary and it appears Leni is the same, as last week, the 18-year-old shared a photo rocking a vibrant electric green wig alongside her boyfriend Aris Rachevsky.

Captioning the update, Leni penned: "3 year anniversary with my ari [heart emoji] our little holiday has finally arrived! FLFLFC I love you."

Leni takes after her supermodel mother

Fans were blown away by Leni's unrecognizable look, with several likening her to Kylie Jenner and Billie Eilish - who have both rocked the modish hairstyle before.

One fan wrote: "I love this colour so much and it's beautiful on you!" with a second adding: "She looks like Kylie Jenner here."

