Heidi Klum and daughter Leni look like twins in daring leather outfits The AGT judge and her mini-me looked incredible

Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni enjoyed a reunion in New York City on Friday – and they both certainly dressed for the occasion.

The AGT judge and her mini-me looked gorgeous rocking sultry leather outfits as they joined forces to attend Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary Celebration x Harper's Bazaar Icons event, held at the department store during New York Fashion Week.

Heidi grabbed attention in her figure-hugging, floor-length black dress. The Rick Owens number hugged her supermodel curves and featured a cut-out across her chest that exposed her toned stomach.

She accessorized with jewelry by Dinosaur Designs, a Rula Galayini bag, and boots by Le Silla. Heid wore her blonde hair down in a slicked-back style and added dramatic winged eyeliner to elevate her look.

Leni, meanwhile, took some style inspiration from her mom and opted for a stunning Roberto Cavalli dress that featured a leather bustier that flowed into a leopard print skirt.

The 18-year-old added long leather gloves and wore her hair pulled back into a tight bun which highlighted her chiseled bone structure.

Heidi and Leni both looked gorgeous

The mother-daughter duo posed together for several photos during the event, and Heidi also shared pictures and videos taken at the function on her Instagram account.

Their reunion comes after Heidi admitted she's struggling to deal with Leni's absence from the family home after she recently moved to NYC to attend college.

The German model opened up about the teen's new life in the Big Apple during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden during which she admitted she's constantly scared.

The duo were reunited following Leni's move to NYC

Heidi chatted about her struggles and revealed she's become increasingly upset that Leni doesn't return her phone calls. "It’s crazy, today she had her first day in college," she said.

"This weekend, she just moved in, and I call her. Normally she picks up, but then three, four hours I don't hear anything.

"And already, my head is going 'Where is she? What is she doing? Why is she not answering?' Already the worrying is starting."

