Heidi Klum's daughter Leni stuns in flawless selfie – and fans say the same thing

Heidi Klum's teenage daughter Leni appears to be following in her famous mom's footsteps – and her latest social media post is a shining example of just that.

Taking to Instagram, Leni, 18, showed off her natural beauty in a radiant fresh-faced selfie. As part of a collaboration with beauty giant Dior, the teen star opted for a minimal look to highlight the brand's new compact foundation.

In the snap, the budding model sported a matte makeup look featuring a sweep of bronzer, taupe eyeshadow and groomed eyebrows. Leni styled her chocolate tresses in a central parting and completed her autumnal look with a navy turtleneck sweater.

Alongside the photo, Leni included the caption: "Flawless and matte skin with my Forever Compact. My Forever Compact has become my new favorite accessories, they never leave my side. @diorbeauty".

Leni looked absolutely flawless

Her 1.6 million fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Absolutely gorgeous," whilst a second penned: "Stunning and beautiful young lady".

"Those eyes!!!" noted a third, and a fourth added: "Perfection," followed by a white heart emoji.

Leni's flawless beauty look comes after she starred in an empowering lingerie campaign with her model mum.

The mother-daughter duo joined forces

In new campaign photos released by the brand, Heidi, 49, looked incredible in a series of elegant, feminine lingerie pieces. Her daughter Leni looked equally glamorous in cream lace, following in her mom's modelling footsteps.

The brand shared: "Intimissimi steps forward with a new campaign starring the stunning Heidi Klum and her eldest daughter Leni as icons of self-confidence, joy of life and love between a mother and daughter."

Heidi co-parents daugher Leni with former partner Seal

Heidi shares Leni with former F1 team owner, Flavio Briatore. The former couple started dating in early 2003 before separating in December that year. Heidi began dating Seal whilst she was pregnant with Leni, with the hitmaker later adopting Leni and raising her as his own.

Although Heidi and Seal went their separate ways in 2014, the duo continue to co-parent Leni alongside Henry, 16, Johan, 15, and Lou, 13.

