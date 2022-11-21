Heidi Klum spotted enjoying romantic PDA moment with husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum is no stranger to a daring post on social media and on Monday the supermodel was spotted enjoying a moment of PDA with her husband Tom Kaulitz.

Taking to her Instagram account, the star shared a video kissing her beau as they watched Elton John perform in his farewell concert - and they have never looked more in love.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Heidi Klum lounges in a pastel pink bikini

Captioning the video, the star penned: "With my LOVE @eltonjohn #ELTONFAREWELLTOUR #eltonlive," alongside a red love heart and smiley heart emoji.

The blonde beauty wore her long tresses down and straight and she was wrapped up in a chic cream teddy coat for the fabulous event.

The duo are so loved up

The husband-and-wife duo fell head over heels for each other in 2018 and opted for a secret wedding in 2019.

Heidi is certainly embracing the winter weather as last week she was spotted donning a chunky fluffy bucket hat featuring a chic caramel hue and a matching leopard print coat for a selfie video which she uploaded to Instagram.

Alongside the video, she wrote: "TGIF". The star appeared to be bare-faced for the update, showing off her incredibly clear complexion.

Heidi is rocking the winter looks

The post came just hours before she swapped the cosy winter look for an ultra-glamorous ensemble, as she later took to her Stories showing herself dressed to the nines.

In the post, Heidi's iconic blonde tresses were styled into stunning mermaid waves and she swapped her cosy leopard print coat for a slick brown leather shirt.

As for her makeup, the star replaced her au naturale look with lashings of black mascara, dark eyeliner, brushes of charcoal eyeshadow and natural pink lipstick.

As well as being one of the biggest names in the modelling world, Heidi is also a doting mother to four beautiful children, Leni, 18, Henry, 17, Lou, 13 and Johan, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband, Seal.

