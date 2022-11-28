Jamie Oliver shares special message to wife Jools as she marks incredible milestone The chef shared the sweetest update…

Jamie Oliver was gushing about his beautiful wife Jools who celebrated her 48th birthday on Sunday and marked the occasion with a selection of heartfelt photos on social media.

TRENDING NOW: Jennifer Lopez's teenage son is Marc Anthony's double in new photo with Ben Affleck

The photos shared by the TV chef, 47, showed touching moments of his wife with him and their family. The couple are the doting parents of daughters Poppy, 20, and Daisy, 18, Petal, 13, as well as sons Buddy, 12, and River, six.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jools Oliver declares love for husband Jamie in this hilarious interaction

Captioning the photos, Jamie penned: "Happy birthday Jools !!! Wooooop woop love you honey now come get your present it’s waiting for you in the kitchen come on girl x x x x x x."

DISCOVER: Jamie Oliver delights with unseen wedding throwback for very special reason

REVEALED: Jamie Oliver has fans stunned with never-before-seen childhood photos

The first image on the carousel featured the mother-of-five cuddled up with her youngest, River, who was all cosy in his pyjamas. Jools rocked a casual grey T-shirt and shorts but most importantly a huge paper birthday crown.

Jamie was so excited for Jools to open her presents

The special headpiece, which appears to have been created by her youngsters said "Mum," in multi-coloured letters and was adorned with a large rainbow as well as little multi-coloured love hearts.

Other snaps saw Jools posing with her lookalike daughters as well as romantic snaps alongside her husband of 22 years.

Birthday wishes flooded in from friends and fans in the comment section who were all delighted by the string of touching photos.

Poppy is studying at University

The husband and wife's oldest daughter, Poppy, is rarely seen by followers on social media but last month was captured by her adoring parents as she paid them an exciting visit.

The 20-year-old student was seen smiling patiently as she looked up from her desk to see Jools taking her photo and joking that in her excitement to be spending time with 'Pops', she was "driving her mad already."

Jools captioned the special moment with a sweet message: "Pops is home and I get to study with her… but I am driving her mad already. Need to stop asking her questions and getting her to help me. Love you Pops xx."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.