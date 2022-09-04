Jamie Oliver delights with unseen wedding throwback for very special reason The chef is married to wife Jools

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver was in a celebratory mood on Sunday – and for very good reason! He took to his Instagram Stories to share a gorgeous wedding photo for very special anniversary.

SEE: Jools Oliver delights with sweet family picture after husband Jamie revealed her 'scary' health battle

As the star revealed in his caption, it was his mum and dad's wedding anniversary, and they married an incredible 49 years ago.

In the photo, Jamie's mum looks stunning in a silk effect dress with fluted sleeves and a dramatic veil. Her long blonde hair flowed past her shoulders and she was every inch the beautiful blushing bride.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver shares extremely candid throwback video with his family

His dad, meanwhile, looked smart in a three-piece suit and the pair smiled as they looked at the camera.

MORE: Jamie Oliver melts hearts with rare photo of daughters – and they're all grown-up

READ: Jamie Oliver, Stacey Solomon and more stars share the home money-saving tips we all need

Dad-of-five Jamie captioned the image: "Happy wedding anniversary Mum and Dad, 49 years."

The star shared a photo from his parents' wedding

The star is clearly in a nostalgic mood at the moment, as just a couple of days ago, he shared a never-before-seen photo from his childhood.

The chef's father turned 69 on Friday, and while Jamie couldn't celebrate with him in person, he did share a stunning childhood photo of himself and his brother with their dad.

In the photo, the boys, who looked identical, were being cradled by their father, who was wearing a waterproof coat.

Jamie and Jools are doting parents

Other photos saw Jamie's sons with their grandfather and other childhood memories, including his father helping him blow the candles out on a cake shaped like a train.

In a touching caption, the star gushed: "A massive Happy Birthday to my wonderful Dad. Today he is 69 years old!!! Woop woo … have a great day and a special week in gorgeous Italy!!

"I'm gutted I can't be with you Dad….tonight I will raise a glass, cheers, and I will be thinking of what an awesome Dad you have always been…big love Jamie x x; enjoy 69 Dad next year is the big one xxxx."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.