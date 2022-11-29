David Muir kickstarts holiday prep in rare personal photograph The World News Tonight anchor is getting at it early

Leave it to David Muir to get an early head start on his holiday prep the week after Thanksgiving itself.

The World News Tonight anchor shared a rare personal photograph of himself while out shopping to decorate his home in time for Christmas.

He held aloft a pair of big bushy wreaths while at a Christmas tree farm, also dressed smartly in a brown jacket with a white tee and jeans, a much more casual look than what we're used to seeing him in.

David was getting into the holiday mood early, as he even captioned his photograph with: "Alright, let's bring some cheer."

Many fans could quite easily relate as one commented: "Who's starting to decorate their Home with Christmas decorations yet ? I am."

Another added: "You succeeded! Very merry and bright!" while a third wrote: "Xmas Cheer when you are not working so many hours!!!"

David got an early start to his holiday home prep

The decorations are likely to brighten up the journalist's expansive upstate New York estate near the water, which he shares with his beloved pet dog Axel and often hosts family and friends at.

While David is already looking forward to Christmas and some more holiday fun, he clearly had a relaxing and spirited start to the season.

In honor of Thanksgiving the previous Thursday, the ABC News anchor posted a beautiful photo of his older sister, Rebecca – and they look so alike!

Taking to his Instagram Stories, David shared a snapshot of his sibling setting the table for dinner. Rebecca looked beautiful in a black top as she arranged a bouquet of flowers for the centerpiece.

The ABC News anchor spent Thanksgiving with his family

"Happy Thanksgiving. My sister. Some flowers and a bunch of turkeys," David captioned the photo. He also shared a snapshot of Axel, which he captioned: "I got some turkey too because I'm a good boy."

