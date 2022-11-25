David Muir looks just like his sister in rare family photo The World News Tonight star celebrated Thanksgiving with his family

David Muir is incredibly close to his family, but he doesn't often share photos of them on social media.

However, in honor of Thanksgiving on Thursday, the World News Tonight star made an exception and posted a beautiful photo of his older sister, Rebecca – and they look so alike!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Does David Muir have a partner? All we know

Taking to his Instagram Stories, David shared a snapshot of his sibling setting the table for dinner. Rebecca looked beautiful in a black top as she arranged a bouquet of flowers for the centerpiece.

"Happy Thanksgiving. My sister. Some flowers and a bunch of turkeys," David captioned the photo. He also shared a snapshot of his beloved pet dog, Axel, which he captioned: "I got some turkey too because I'm a good boy."

MORE: David Muir reacts to Al Roker's alarming health update

MOST READ: Joanna Gaines shares rare video of her son amid upcoming family change

In the past, the celebrated journalist has described his sister as "beautiful" and "cool" and in a previous Instagram post with her, fans couldn't help but notice how alike they are.

Both David and Rebecca have inherited their parents' strong good looks and great bone structure and fans commented: "You could be twins," and "Your sister is beautiful".

David looks just like his sister

The 20/20 host also has two younger step-siblings from his father's second marriage and due to his blended family, David is an uncle to a whole host of nieces and nephews, who he calls his "squad".

Rebecca and her husband have three daughters and a son. David is very close to them and had a proud uncle moment last year when he watched his niece - Rebecca's daughter - Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

David also spent Thanksgiving with his beloved dog

The star and his sister were born in Syracuse, New York - where he still has an unbelievable lakeside property - and grew up in Onondaga Hills.

Their parents, Ronald Muir, and mother, Pat Mills, divorced when he was young, but continued to co-parent amicably.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.