David Muir divides fans following interview with former Vice President Mike Pence The ABC host sat down with the politician

David Muir has had one impressive career reporting on events like Hurricane Katrina and the Fukushima nuclear disaster, and scooping several Emmy awards along the way.

But this week, the journalist ended up dividing fans when he sat down with former Vice President Mike Pence. Mike had been the Vice President during the Trump administration, but he fell out of favor with the former president after refusing to substantiate his claims that the 2020 election was "stolen" and for certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the race.

In a clip shared on his Instagram, David highlighted part of his interview when he asked Mike about the attack on the United States Capitol Building, when supporters of Donald Trump attempted to prevent the certification of electoral college votes in a violent manner.

During the interview, the politician said he was "angered" about Trump's tweets during the attack and called his actions "reckless".

The interview divided fans, with many supporting David for the questioning, but others feeling that Mike was just using it as an opportunity to plug his new book.

"Nice interview," commented one fan, while a second added: "We [are] not going to miss it. David Muir you always make a great work. Thank you."

David sat down with the former Vice President

But a third shared: "He is just trying to sell his new book!! He is not trustworthy!" and a fourth posted: "Had to turn it off. He is so full of it. Could not answer any direct questions. Danced around simple yes or no questions like a frightened school boy. No backbone."

Others shared their views on the politician, praising him for standing up to Trump over his claims about the election, although many felt that he should have turned his back on the former president sooner.

Although on this occasion David's report divided fans, last month he united them in support when he shared a heartwarming story.

"The remarkable effort to save the family photos," he shared at the top of his segment, introducing the story of relief efforts made in Florida post-Hurricane Ian to save and restore family photo albums.

David's job takes him all over the world

He shared with viewers the hard work of a photographer that was collaborating with victims of the tragedy to help restore old and damaged photographs to their pristine form.

Many of those involved were clearly quite emotional about their possessions and spoke with joy of their memories being brought back to life.

The caption alongside a video clip of the segment read: "Photographer works to save treasured photographs."

"What a wonderful thing to do," one commented, with another saying: "Wonderful of [them] to give her time," with a third also adding: "I know that feeling. These are our most precious memories lost. What a shame."

