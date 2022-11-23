David Muir will be reuniting with his GMA co-stars for a special reason in the near future The ABC World News Tonight often co-hosts on Good Morning America

David Muir is a well-respected journalist and popular broadcaster, who hosts his own ABC World News Tonight program.

The TV star is also a regular on Good Morning America, and has a close friendship with the anchors on the show, including Robin Roberts and Amy Robach - who he hosts 20/20 with.

And in just a few weeks time, ABC viewers are in for a treat, as David, along with Robin, Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos to name but a few, will be coming together once again to host a special holiday show, This Year: 2022.

The program is now in its 12th consecutive year and will once again look back on the last 12 months, retracing the top stories, trends and entertainment obsessions.

David has been a familiar face on TV for many years, and began hosting World News Tonight with David Muir back in 2014, earning himself a legion of loyal fans.

The journalist's career highlights have been aplenty too. He knew he wanted to work in the news industry from an early age, which was only encouraged by his close-knit family.

David Muir has a close bond with his the anchors at Good Morning America

David was born in Syracuse, New York, to his father and mother, Pat Mills, who divorced when he was young, but continued to co-parent amicably.

Chatting to Syracuse.com about his upbringing, the journalist said that he remembered his mother and father driving him to the television studios where he was interning.

"One of the images I won’t forget is my mother and my father driving me there on summer vacation or school breaks," he said.

The ABC journalist has an incredible career

"When most kids go off to do other things, I remember just begging them to take me to that TV station. I'm sure they dreaded it. Between the two of them, they had to get me there. To this day, I'm grateful they would drive me to 980 James St."

When he isn't working, David enjoys nothing more than spending time relaxing at home in New York City with his beloved pet dog Axel.

