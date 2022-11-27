David Muir supports ABC co-star following difficult time in family The TV star is incredibly close to his work colleagues

David Muir is an incredibly loyal friend and is close to his co-stars at ABC News.

MOST READ: Al Roker shares heartfelt message from hospital during health battle

The TV journalist is there for his colleagues during challenging times, and proved this yet again over the weekend.

David has been sending regular messages of support to Deborah Roberts, who had been facing a difficult time in her family of late, after her husband Al Roker was hospitalized due to blood clots traveling to his lungs.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Does David Muir have a partner? All we know

Luckily, Al is now on the mend, and Deborah shared a heartfelt message of gratitude on Thanksgiving, alongside a family photo.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer's Thanksgiving plans changed last minute to support her co-star Al Roker

MORE: Al Roker's latest job will leave you in awe - and it's for a good cause

David was one of the first to respond to the message with a love heart emoji, to which Deborah responded with the same gesture.

The message read: "Thursday thankfulness and then some. Holding on tight and cherishing this moment like never before. Welcome home my dear sweetheart, @alroker Gratitude isn’t an adequate description but we will start there. Brilliant medical minds. Loving family and friends. Unceasing Prayer warriors."

David Muir was one of the first to respond to Deborah Roberts' family update concerning husband Al Roker

David had previously shown his support towards Al and Deborah after his co-star paid tribute to her husband while he was still in hospital.

MORE: Al Roker encourages fans to conquer stress as he takes time off Today

MORE: Today Show surprises with live wedding ceremony on program

He wrote: "We love Al," to which Deborah responded with a red love heart emoji.

Al was well enough to leave hospital on Thursday, making his family's Thanksgiving all the more special.

The beloved TV star had been there for over a week, and it was a worrying time for his family, friends and co-stars, as well as his adoring fans.

He shared a video of himself leaving hospital on Thursday, alongside the following caption. "So much to be #thankful for on the #thanksgiving day. Leaving the hospital and home for #thanksgivingdinner."

David Muir with his ABC News co-star Deborah Roberts

Al had been too ill to host the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade this year, which he has been doing for over two decades.

MORE: Hoda Kotb hosts Today alone as she delivers heartbreaking news

MORE: David Muir shows support for Kelly Ripa as she reveals recent family change

Instead, his Today co-star Dylan Dreyer stepped in to support her friend, and later shared a heartfelt message dedicated to Al, revealing that she was honored to have helped him while wishing him a speedy recovery.

Al was still very much in the thoughts of many throughout the parade too, with President Joe Biden asking after him as Dylan spoke to him on the phone live on TV, while Dylan also gave a shout out to him to wish him a speedy recovery.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.