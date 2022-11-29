Anna Nicole Smith's daughter and ex Larry Birkhead mark her 55th birthday with emotional post The former Playmate died in 2007

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn and her ex-partner Larry Birkhead have paid an emotional tribute to the late star on what would have been her 55th birthday.

The photographer took to the shared Instagram account he has with their daughter and posted a gorgeous photo of Anna Nicole which was originally shared by her estate. In the image, the late Playmate is posing next to balloons while holding her dog.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Larry Birkhead opens up about raising daughter without Anna Nicole Smith

Captioning the fun photo on what was no doubt a bittersweet day for Larry and Dannielynn, the post read: "Happy Birthday Anna Nicole. We miss you and love you."

Fans rushed to send "heavenly birthday wishes" to the actress-turned-reality TV star, while others praised Larry for how he's raising their sixteen-year-old daughter.

DISCOVER: How Anna Nicole Smith's daughter and her dad Larry Birkhead remember the late star each year

TRENDING NOW: Jennifer Garner describes holiday plans with three kids with Ben Affleck

"Happy birthday pretty lady. I know you're smiling down from heaven at what a great job Larry has done raising your daughter and my gosh did she get some great genes from y'all!! She's gorgeous!!! Sending much love and prayers to you Larry and Dannie," replied one.

Anna Nicole died in 2007 aged 39

A second said: "I'm sure this day is very difficult for you every year. You're doing SUCH a wonderful job with that beautiful little girl…what an amazing example you are for single parents (and all parents, really) everywhere. Thinking of you and your baby girl today."

Anna Nicole was an American socialite who found fame in the early 1990s when she married Howard J. Marshall who was 63 years older than her. "I'm not a gold digger," insisted Anna at the time.

"I could have married him a week after we met or two weeks after we met. I could have married him years before. And I didn't. I didn't. I went out and I made something of myself. And people don't appreciate that. I wanted to marry him because he loved me and he took care of me."

Larry has raised Dannielynn out of the spotlight

Dannielynn was born in 2006 and initially, Howard was listed on her birth certificate as the father. However, Larry claimed paternity and a DNA test later confirmed that he was indeed the little girl’s dad.

Tragically, five months later, in February 2007, Anna was found unresponsive in a Florida hotel room and was pronounced dead in the hospital. She was just 39.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.