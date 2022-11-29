Jennifer Lopez poses with rarely-seen sisters - and they look like triplets! The Jenny from the Block singer is married to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has so much to be happy about right now - she recently announced that she will be releasing new music in 2023, and has just celebrated Thanksgiving with her entire family.

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker marked her first Thanksgiving as Ben Affleck's wife, and it looked like a wonderful time was had by all.

What's more, J-Lo also got to spend the holiday period with her sisters in New York - and posed for some lovely photos with them.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's love story

Jennifer's sister, author Lynda Lopez, took to Instagram to share some pictures from the day, featuring herself, J-Lo and their oldest sister Leslie.

The trio were all smiles as they posed inside Jennifer's NYC apartment, and fans couldn't help but notice just how similar they looked.

"Beautiful sisters you look so alike!" one wrote, while another commented: "You girls are all so beautiful." A third added: "What a lovely photo."

Jennifer Lopez with her sisters Leslie and Lynda

Jennifer, Lynda and Leslie grew up in The Bronx and are incredibly close. Leslie works as a music teacher and prefers to keep out of the spotlight, although Lynda has attended several red carpet events over the years.

The sisters were raised by parents Guadalupe and David, and in an interview during the pandemic, the award-winning singer revealed how more than ever she's learnt not to take advantage of her loved ones.

She told People: "It became the number one thing that we, in a way, took for granted for so long. Not being able to see my mum and dad as much as we wanted, we didn't spend the holidays together."

This Thanksgiving was Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's first as a married couple

She continued: "Different things like that where you realise health is the number one most important thing in our lives, so it became a huge priority."

As well as her siblings, J-Lo spent Thanksgiving with husband Ben and their children. Jennifer shares twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben shares children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

