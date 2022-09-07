Anna Nicole Smith's daughter receives emotional birthday tribute from dad Larry Birkhead

Anna Nicole Smith's young daughter Dannielynn Birkhead is growing up so fast, and her father Larry Birkhead can't believe it!

The proud dad took to social media to share a tribute to his daughter as she turned the milestone age of 16 with a photo collage.

VIDEO: Larry Birkhead talks to 20/20 about raising daughter with late Anna Nicole Smith

Alongside many photos that captured a young Dannielynn, there were a pair of her with her father as well looking so grown up.

The one that stuck to many, however, was an image of the late Playboy star delivering a kiss to her daughter as a baby, with the model having passed away less than a year after she was born.

He even wrote a lengthy and sweet message for her, saying: "Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born. That's if you want to feel really old.

"Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you. Through tragedy, turmoil and a couple of baby tantrums - today you shine bright and are so accomplished."

Larry paid a sweet tribute to his 16-year-old daughter

He continued: "So proud to be your Dad! When I told Dannielynn what a great baby she was when she was born, she shot back in true Dannielynn style…'How do you know you weren't even there?' Ouch.

"I told her 'maybe not, but I have been there every day since I brought you home.' It's been a wild ride and Dannielynn has brought joy and laughter to my life.

He ended with a quip reading: "Stay off your local roads because Dannielynn is 16," and also paid a nod to her mom, saying: "Happy Birthday! Rock on! Mom is looking down!"

Dannielynn shares a close bond with her father while honoring her late mom

Many fans inundated the comments section with birthday wishes for Dannielynn, with one writing: "You are the best daddy ever. And that's right, mom is looking down," and another saying: "Happy birthday Dannielynn! Your mom would be so proud of you."

