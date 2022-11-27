Catherine Zeta-Jones embodies Hollywood glamour in nothing but an oversized shirt and heels The 53-year-old actress captivated fans

Catherine Zeta-Jones lit up Instagram on Sunday morning, turning up the heat with a fierce photo as she donned nothing but an oversized shirt, preppy blazer and statement strappy platform heels.

The 53-year-old Academy Award-winner looked unreal as she embraced an off-duty actress aesthetic. Catherine layered a crisp white shirt beneath a dusky grey blazer which she accessorized with a delicate gold chain. "Happy Sunday!!" the wife of Michael Douglas captioned her post - and fans are losing it.

The Chicago actress' raven hair flowed past her shoulders in voluminous waves, while her ageless beauty glow was defined with a warm bronzer, honey-hued blush and subtle smokey eye.

"Swept away by your beauty! Happy Sunday," responded a fan, as another quipped: "Bellisima!"

Catherine looked unreal in the preppy ensemble

"You are the definition of 'perfect'," penned a third fan, while others flooded her comments section with flame and heart-eye emojis.

Talking about her timeless glamour, Catherine previously told The Sydney Morning Herald that she's incredibly fond of old Hollywood beauty and is a "bit of an eye-make-up girl."

She said: "I literally don’t put the bins out without mascara on, or eyeliner. I’ve probably had every make-up product put on my face, by some of the greatest make-up artists in the world."

The mother-of-two continued: "Personally, I would never consider myself a great beauty but my mother always told me to make the best of myself."

Catherine admitted she is a fan of "old Hollywood glamour"

The Welsh actress has captivated fans with her most recent role as the matriarch of the Addams family in Netflix's Wednesday directed by Tim Burton, Gandja Monteiro and James Marshall.

The eight-part series sees Catherine as the gothic goddess that is Morticia Addams, who she plays against Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams.

Catherine enchanted in a mermaid-gown at the Wednesday premiere

Earlier this month, Catherine attended the World Premiere of Netflix's Wednesday, making a statement in a pristine white gown. The star grabbed headlines in a snow-colored mermaid gown by Toni Maticevski featuring dramatic wing-like pointed sleeves, a plunging V-neckline, a figure-skimming fit and a flowing hem.

