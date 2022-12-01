David Muir shares good news with latest social media post

David Muir has shared a host of uplifting and powerful stories on World News Tonight over the years, and his latest was definitely a tear-jerker.

The host capped off a year-long series of stories that reported on the California School for the Deaf Riverside's journey in varsity football.

What started off as the tale of an underdog team proving that they were worth more than their disability turned into a story of victory.

David revealed in his closing chapter that the school emerged victorious at the state varsity championship, making history and inspiring many along the way.

The segment even featured interviews with some of the players who signed their responses, and closed out with a smiling shot of David saying: "It doesn't get any better than that."

He posted the clip on social media while saying: "Love this team. The California School for the Deaf Riverside - State Champions - for the first time in their school's history."

David marked the end of his run of stories chronicling the California School for the Deaf

His ABC News co-stars like Li Kruetz, Elizabeth Vargas, and Eva Pilgrim hailed him for telling such a powerful story, as did many of his fans.

"This was just the best way to end the show last night! It’s nice to see something good for a change. Love your show!" one wrote.

Another said: "Being hard of hearing I especially loved this story!" while a third added: "Amazing!!! Tears of happiness! So proud of these young men!"

David first kicked off their story in November of last year, capturing their history-making run as they remained undefeated at the time.

The segment also involved the players and the coaches, all deaf, signing to David, which he then translated for the viewers at home as they were deemed the "Persons of the Week."

The ABC News anchor first covered the story over a year ago

In the caption, he wrote: "They won again! After the news last night, the California School for the Deaf Riverside did it again.

"Now just one win away from first Southern Section Division 2 8-Man Football Title in the school's 60-plus year history #PersonsOfTheWeek."

