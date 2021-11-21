David Muir gave his fans a reason to be grateful and emotional this weekend as he shared an excerpt from one of his news segments on social media.

The Good Morning America journalist posted a clip from his evening news for ABC, where he told the story of a football team in Riverside, California.

He shared that the California School for the Deaf in Riverside was making history as their varsity high school football team remained undefeated.

The segment involved the players and the coaches, all deaf, signing to David, which he then translated for the viewers at home as they were deemed the "Persons of the Week."

In the caption, he wrote: "They won again! After the news last night, the California School for the Deaf Riverside did it again.

"Now just one win away from first Southern Section Division 2 8-Man Football Title in the school's 60-plus year history #PersonsOfTheWeek."

The video inspired many of the ABC anchor's followers and fans, who revealed that they got emotional upon seeing the clip and were crying "happy tears."

David shared an inspiring news story that had fans feeling emotional

One fan commented: "This is so great! Thank you for sharing," with another saying: "Love this... Can't stop replaying this clip."

A third wrote: "Love the story and truly inspirational! Cheering them all the way to the championship," with one adding: "Such a great story, thanks David, for your reporting. They're so inspiring!"

The World News Tonight star recently gave his fans another reason to celebrate, as he shared that he had the honor of hosting the Annual Press Freedom awards by the Committee to Protect Journalists.

The news anchor took to social media to share snaps from behind-the-scenes, rocking a smart yet classic black suit for the occasion.

The ABC journalist revealed that he was the host of the Annual Press Freedom Awards

Colleagues including Deborah Roberts and Juju Chang were quick to congratulate him on the gig, with one fan thanking him for "always ending your newcast with someone to make us all feel better in these sad times".

