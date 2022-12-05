Brooklyn Beckham's new tattoo is an incredible tribute to dad David – see photo The budding chef unveiled a new inking

Brooklyn Beckham paid the ultimate tribute to his dad David over the weekend – and it's permanent!

Taking to Instagram Stories, the 23-year-old star treated his fans to a glimpse of his latest inking bearing his middle name, "Joseph" – a family name handed down via his dad, David.

Whilst David is known as David Robert Joseph Beckham, Brooklyn's full name is Brooklyn Joseph Peltz Beckham.

The sleek tattoo appears on Brooklyn's lower arm, nestled amongst a plethora of unique designs. Sharing a snap online, the eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham tagged tattoo artist, Andrew "The Kid" Farnsley, alongside a heartfelt message which read: "Thank you so much".

Brooklyn shared a snap of his latest tattoo

This isn't the first time Brooklyn has paid homage to his family with a striking tattoo. Among his rumoured 95 tattoos are several nods to Nicola and her family, and only last month, the budding chef debuted a new hand tattoo dedicated to his wife.

Paying tribute to their star-studded oceanfront nuptials, Brooklyn showed off his new 'Married' inking, written in elegant cursive handwriting.

The duo share a close bond

And back in May, the 23-year-old made the bold decision to tattoo his entire wedding vows on the underside of his upper-right arm. The inking – written in black cursive script – shows Brooklyn's wedding vows which he shared with Nicola in April.

Dubbed the "wedding of the year", Brooklyn tied the knot with Nicola Peltz, 27, on 9 April at her family's oceanfront estate in Palm Beach. The £3million lavish wedding took place at Nicola's family home in Florida, with glitzy attendees such as Eva Longoria and Mel B among the guest list.

Brooklyn's tattoo unveiling comes after he opened up about his latest docuseries entitled Cookin' with Brooklyn. Speaking to Bustle, Brooklyn explained: "I'm not a professional chef - at all.

Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot in April

"I've never said that. I never would say that. Obviously, my dad [retired soccer star David Beckham] knew what he was doing at a very young age. I've only been cooking for not even three years."

Elsewhere in the interview, Brooklyn addressed the reported feud between his mum, Victoria, and his wife, Nicola Peltz. Reflecting on their alleged rift, Brooklyn said: "People love to write stuff, always love to write rubbish… And they write it because it goes everywhere, and everyone talks about it."

