Brooklyn Beckham forced to speak out after leaving restaurant without wife Nicola Peltz The couple dinned at Cecconi's in West Hollywood

Brooklyn Beckham has taken to Instagram to put rumours to rest after being pictured leaving a Los Angeles restaurant by himself, having arrived earlier with his wife Nicola Peltz.

David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son was photographed sitting on a curb outside Cecconi's West Hollywood on Sunday whilst tapping away on his phone and waiting for his car.

In an Instagram Story on Monday, Brooklyn reshared a post by Nicola, in which she clarified: "When you exit out the alley to avoid the paps and do it well enough that they think @brooklynpeltzbeckham left alone."

Responding to her explanation, Brooklyn added: "Don't believe everything you read."

Brooklyn and Nicola explained why he was pictured alone

In the photo, Nicola can be seen in the same outfit she was pictured wearing to dinner, black trousers and a white T-shirt, and can be seen posing in an alley.

The couple's clarification comes just days after Brooklyn gave a new interview in which he spoke about his famous family amid ongoing feud reports.

Talking to Vogue Hong Kong, the couple didn't hold back and answered all types of questions, from how they fell in love, to Brooklyn's relationship with his siblings, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, and the "activity" he most enjoys doing with his mum, Victoria Beckham, and dad David.

The couple married in April 2022

Asked about growing up with many siblings so close to age, Brooklyn revealed it was "nice" and confessed that they are "very close", despite not being photographed together since his and Nicola's wedding back in April.

Detailing each of his siblings' best qualities, the budding chef added in the interview: "Harper is the loudest, Cruz is the funniest and Romeo is the most energetic."

The 23-year-old also spoke about his parents and revealed that when they are together he loves "cooking and watching football with my dad".

"My mum has always had a house of boys until Harper, I love spending time with them together," he said of his designer mother.