Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec left heartbroken as they share disappointing news with fans

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have expressed their sadness as they shared some disappointing news with fans on Monday night.

The Strictly Come Dancing stars - who no longer appear on the BBC show as professional dancers - have been forced to cancel their dance show, A Christmas To Remember, after Aljaz fell ill.

"To our Belfast fans, am I am sure you have seen by now, we are devastated that we have to cancer tonight's show in Belfast," wrote Janette.

"We were so excited to come to perform for you but unfortunately Aljaz is unwell and doctors have advised him not to travel or perform.

"We are working on a new date for Belfast so please retain your ticket for the new date or request a refund from your point of purchase. We are so sorry but hope to see you very soon!"

The Strictly couple had been touring the UK

The It Takes Two host captioned the post: "We are truly heartbroken to not be dancing tonight, but @aljazskorjanec health is important. With a heavy heart, we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Aljaz also posted a near-identical message, sharing his sadness over the decision. Their Strictly friends were quick to respond, with Gorka Marquez writing: "Get better soon brother [heart emoji]." Gemma Atkinson added: "Ahhh get well soon!!! Sending well wishes." Amy Dowden wrote: "Sending all my love xxx."

The couple are yet to confirm what has happened to Aljaz. Despite this setback, they have already performed in Portsmouth, Nottingham, Manchester, Southend and Brighton. They are yet to visit Bath, Birmingham, Blackpool, London, Cardiff and Glasgow while the shows wrap up on 18 December in Newcastle.

