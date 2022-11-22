Strictly's Janette Manrara baffles fans with unrecognisable throwback photo

Strictly star Janette Manrara sparked a sweet fan reaction on Monday with her latest throwback photo.

Over on Instagram, the It Takes Two presenter shared an unrecognisable snap of herself celebrating Christmas as a youngster.

In the precious photo, Janette, 39, looked utterly adorable in a shimmery teal dress complete with ruffled sleeves and a puffball skirt. Her festive dress was paired with long white socks and white ballet pumps.

Exuding Christmas joy, the Miami-born dancer completed her seasonal outfit with a gorgeous white hair accessory. Ever the style icon, Janette appeared to match her family's extravagant Christmas tree which featured an array of silver and powder blue decorations.

The presenter looked adorable

"We open @rememberingtour #AChristmasToRemember on Friday!! So excited! Here's little Janette by the Christmas Tree back home in Miami!," she penned in the caption.

Janette continued: "Cannot wait to see all of the photos you've all submitted of your favourite Christmas Memories and share them for all to see! Last minute touches this week and feeling so festive! See you all soon!"

The star's fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "So excited to see the show!! How cute is this photo?!" whilst a second penned: "You were a cutie!"

Janette with her dad, Luis

Former Strictly contestant Ashley Roberts quipped: "Hahhaha there she is," and a fourth follower noted: "TOO cute."

Janette's festive throwback comes after she celebrated her 39th birthday last week. To mark the special occasion, the TV star's husband, Aljaž Škorjanec, shared a celebratory message on social media. Taking to Instagram, Aljaz, 32, shared a sultry snap of Janette rocking a gorgeous white bikini.

Janette and Aljaz tied the knot in 2017

In the incredible throwback photo, the TV star looked every inch the Bond girl as she posed up a storm on a pristine sandy beach. Recreating Ursula Andress as Honey Ryder in the 1962 James Bond movie Dr. No, Janette wore her long raven locks in salty beach waves.

Beneath the snap, Aljaž lovingly penned: "39 has never looked better! Happy Birthday my @jmanrara".

Stunned by the sweet tribute, Janette was quick to respond, writing: "Cheeky. Love you!"

