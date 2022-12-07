Gemma Atkinson is a big fan of working out and keeping fit, as she proved once again on Wednesday in a photo she shared to her Instagram Stories.

The glamorous actress and presenter took to the social media site to post a throwback image from her first Women's Health magazine photo shoot.

The sultry shot showed Gemma looking into the distance as she wore a figure-flattering sleeveless black leotard over a purple sports bra, with her slim waist cinched by a matching purple belt.

She wore leather gloves and over-the-knee socks and rested an exercise ball between one arm and her waist. Her blonde locks were teased into a half-up, half-down look and her make-up was kept natural.

The image was dated 7 December 2017 and Gemma captioned it: "My first @women'shealthuk shoot!" The mum-of-one linked to her original post showing her photo in the magazine, which was captioned: "Still pinching myself…"

The star showcased her figure in some other barely-there outfits at the weekend when Gemma took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes snaps from her holidays.

Gemma shared the throwback image on Instagram

In the first photo, Gemma could be seen floating on a lilo as she wore a black strapless bikini and looked out to sea. She kicked her legs behind her and her long blonde locks were tied in a loose topknot.

In another snap, the stylish star beamed as she held both arms aloft, showcasing her toned abs she wore a black bikini top and multi-coloured bottoms.

The DJ and presenter sweetly captioned the pictures: "The ocean is where I'd always choose to be….There's something about it that instantly brings peace and I love the messy sand in hair and between my toes.

The star recently posted some stunning bikini photos

"I'm always telling Gorka [Marquez, her fiancé] how lucky he was growing up a stone's throw from the sea [sea emoji, red heart emoji]".

Gemma's followers were quick to agree with her sentiment, with one responding: "My happy place too, love the sea". Other responses included: "They do say people who live by the ocean are happier," and: "Totally agree!!"

