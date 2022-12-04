Gemma Atkinson delights fans with stunning bikini in sun-kissed snap The former Strictly star looks so glam!

Like many of us, Gemma Atkinson loves soaking up the sun, including on fabulous trips to Bilbao alongside her fiancé, Strictly dancer Gorka Marquez.

At the weekend, she took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes snaps from their holidays. In the first photo, Gemma could be seen floating on a lilo as she wore a black strapless bikini and looked out to sea.

The mum-of-one kicked her legs behind her and her long blonde locks were tied in a loose topknot.

In another snap, the stylish star beamed as she held both arms aloft, showcasing her toned abs she wore a black bikini top and barely-there multi-coloured bottoms.

The DJ and presenter sweetly captioned the pictures: "The ocean is where I'd always choose to be….There's something about it that instantly brings peace and I love the messy sand in hair and between my toes.

"I'm always telling Gorka how lucky he was growing up a stone's throw from the sea [sea emoji, red heart emoji]".

Gemma shared some stunning photos to Instagram

Gemma's followers were quick to agree with her sentiment, with one responding: "My happy place too, love the sea".

The responses included: "They do say people who live by the ocean are happier," and: "Totally agree!!"

The star's post comes soon after her beau impressed viewers and judges with an incredible Cabaret-themed routine on Friday night's Strictly.

The star loves soaking up the sun

Responding after Gorka and Helen Skelton set the dancefloor alight, Gemma took to social media, posting a string of applause emojis as she reshared a clip from Strictly Come Dancing's official Twitter account which showed a sensational snippet from the pair's performance.

Captioning the clip were the words: "The power, the sass Helen's found her inner Sally Bowles on the dance floor with Gorka #Strictly @HelenSkelton @gorkamarquez."

The jaw-dropping Fosse-inspired routine went on to receive huge praise from the judges with Anton Du Beke confessing he felt "emotional" watching Helen dance after seeing her progress.

