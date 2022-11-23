Strictly's Gorka Marquez reveals adorable new dance partner – and wow!

Gemma Atkinson shared an adorable life update featuring three-year-old daughter, Mia.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the doting mum, 38, posted a series of sweet clips highlighting the tot's touching bond with her dancer dad, Gorka Marquez.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson captures special family moment with daughter Mia

Despite her tender age, the youngster appears to have inherited her father's mesmerising dancing skills. In the clip, little Mia could be seen following her father's instructions with unbridled enthusiasm.

In a second heartwarming snippet, doting dad Gorka taught his only daughter a handful of energetic new dance moves from the Charleston, the Quickstep, and the Jive – how adorable!

Gorka teaching Mia the Quickstep

In lieu of sparkles and sequins, Mia donned her comfy pink pyjamas, whilst Gorka opted for a casual outfit featuring jogging bottoms, a white T-shirt and luxurious fur-lined slippers.

Alongside the clips, Gemma included the caption: "Today's lesson," in addition to a giant red heart emoji.

Gemma's heartwarming update comes after the radio presenter opened up about family life. In an exclusive chat with HELLO!, Gemma revealed how Mia supports her dad during his time on Strictly Come Dancing.

Gemma and Gorka welcomed Mia in 2019

"Mia loves seeing her dad on telly. She does miss him, but we're lucky though in this day and age that we've got FaceTime and Zoom, so he calls every day, every hour of every day," Gemma divulged.

She continued: "She loves seeing him on telly and she will definitely be a little dancer herself I think; the number of times we've had to re-watch the dances, I would say even I know the routines by now actually!"

The loved-up couple are planning their nuptials

Aside from dad Gorka and Helen Skelton, Gemma revealed how little Mia jumps for joy when she watches Will Mellor. She added: "Mia absolutely loves them, although she does like Will Mellor as well, she's got a little crush on Will Mellor."

Gemma and Gorka met on the set of Strictly back in 2017 when Gemma danced her way to the final with her professional partner, Aljaz Skorjanec.

She and Gorka announced their relationship in early 2018 and welcomed daughter Mia, in July 2019. And in 2021, Gorka popped the question with a beautiful diamond engagement ring on Valentine's Day.

