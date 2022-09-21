Jane McDonald poses in show-stopping gown - and fans have the same reaction She looks incredible!

Multi-talented star Jane McDonald wowed her followers on social media on Wednesday, as she posted a throwback to her recent Let The Light In tour.

The singer posted four photos from her appearances on stage, including one which saw her wearing a beautiful off-the-shoulder blue evening gown as she was bathed in light.

MORE: Jane McDonald supported by fans as she shares incredible news

That wasn't the only outfit in which the star looked stunning, however, as she also rocked a black trouser suit and a sparkly jumpsuit, with her long brown hair flowing past her shoulders.

The fourth photo showed Jane's backup singers and band clapping and waving to one of the crowds that had turned out to watch them.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jane McDonald rocks slinky sequined outfit for incredible performance

Her fans were quick to show their support for the star, with one commenting: "Loved every show of yours I've been to Jane, spectacular X [heart emoji]."

SEE: Jane McDonald rocks gorgeous sequin bodysuit following epic performance

MORE: Jane McDonald reveals husband left her to save her career

Another replied: "The tour was spectacular as you. Amazing voice and performances, missing it all so much."

Flashback to just a few weeks ago on tour... pic.twitter.com/UfJIHSxkLj — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) September 21, 2022

Jane shared some throwback photos to Twitter

A third agreed, chiming in: "I had the privilege of seeing two concerts. You were fantastic Jane!" Jane has certainly been busy recently, balancing her presenting and singing careers.

Last month, the former Loose Women panellist asked her loyal fans to show their support for her. The crooner took to Twitter, where she shared photos promoting the last few performances of her tour.

In the shots, she wore a black evening gown with a stunning sparkly belt and beaded detail across the bust and shoulders.

The star always looks glamorous

Jane teamed the look with a diamond necklace and earrings and wore her long brown hair loose.

Her tweet read: "It's the penultimate week of my tour! Can’t believe how fast it's flown by. Come and join me in Scotland this weekend – I'll be at Edinburgh Playhouse, the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow and Perth Concert Hall. Limited tickets left so book now!"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.