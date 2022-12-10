Catherine Zeta-Jones almost gave husband Michael Douglas 'a heart attack' after major Parisian surprise

Catherine Zeta-Jones has revealed how she almost gave her husband Michael Douglas a "heart attack" after his family surprised him on Thanksgiving.

The actor has been in France filming for a new project and so wife Catherine and their two children, Carys 19, and 22-year-old Dylan chose to fly to the European country to spend the special holiday with their father. Watch the video below to find out why it almost didn't go to plan…

Catherine shared the story during Friday's The Kelly Clarkson Show, and revealed her husband started crying after he recovered from the shock.

The Wednesday star and her two children flew "under the cover of night” to join the 78-year-old actor, and the family later spent time together in Paris.

On Turkey day, she took to social media to share a message to fans, writing: "Happy Thanksgiving to Americans near and far. With work commitments this year we are not in turkey mode, but in serious thankful mode for the blessings of health, happiness and family. Love to you all."

Michael and Catherine have been married for almost 25 years, and in a recent interview she made a series of candid admissions regarding their romance.

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a family photo to mark Thanksgiving

"I've been waking up to Mike for nearly 25 years. I love being married but it's a crazy thing when you really think about it. 'Will you marry me?' 'Sure!' But then you think about the Chanel purse you spent a fortune on, and actually, 'I don't really like it any more – I'll put it up for resale,'" she quipped.

"It's impossible for there not to be ups and downs if you live with the same person and wake up with them every day," she told Britain's Telegraph.

The duo tied the knot in November 2000

Catherine and Michael met back at the Deauville American Film Festival in France in August 1998, after being introduced to one another by Danny DeVito. In 1999, Michael and Catherine started dating and they went on to tie the knot in November 2000.

Although the couple experienced many ups and downs throughout their marriage - including a six-month split in 2013 - they have remained tight as ever.

