Catherine Zeta-Jones is grateful for health as she poses with Michael Douglas and their children on Thanksgiving The Hollywood couple are parents to children Carys and Dylan

Catherine Zeta-Jones was one of the first stars to celebrate Thanksgiving on social media on Thursday, and paid a very sentimental tribute to mark the special day.

TRENDING STORY: Dylan Dreyer's waterfront home leaves fans in awe

The Hollywood star took to Instagram to share a never-before-seen photo of herself with husband Michael Douglas and their two children, Carys and Dylan.

Next to the photo, the mother-of-two explained that due to work schedules, they weren't able to celebrate the day together, but that she was more grateful than ever for their health.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Catherine Zeta-Jones' surprise leaves her son in tears

She wrote: "Happy Thanksgiving to Americans near and far. With work commitments this year we are not in turkey mode, but in serious thankful mode for the blessings of health, happiness and family. Love to you all."

EXCLUSIVE: Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie open up about relationship on air and off air

TRENDING STORY: Gisele and Tom Brady's daughter steals the show in rare video with famous dad

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Lovely photo," while another wrote: "Beautiful family." A third added: "Happy Thanksgiving to you."

Catherine and Michael live in New York, but travel a lot for work. The pair became empty nesters last year when their youngest child Carys left home to attend college.

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a family photo to mark Thanksgiving

Earlier in the week, the star revealed that her family were slightly divided due to the World Cup, as Wales played against the United States in the opening week of the competition.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' fans react to star's youthful appearance in new photo

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones turns heads in bikini – and she looks beautiful

While Catherine and her family were in support of Wales – with her brother even at the World Cup cheering on his country – Michael was rooting for the United States.

Luckily for them, the results were 1-1, meaning they were all happy. The star grew up in Swansea, and is the only daughter of Patricia and David Jones.

Catherine Zeta-Jone and Michael Douglas' daughter Carys flew the nest last year

Catherine has an older and younger brother and had an idyllic childhood. The Darling Buds of May actress previously spoke about how supportive her parents were when she was growing up. Despite coming from a modest background, they sent Catherine to dance and ballet lessons from a young age, and enrolled her in a private school in Swansea.

MOST READ STORY: Hoda Kotb hosts Today alone as she delivers heartbreaking news

SEE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares rare selfie of husband Michael Douglas for this special reason

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Catherine revealed: "My dad owned a candy factory and my mother was a seamstress so I was brought up with her sticking me with pins for costumes. They were supportive, very supportive."

Catherine and Michael have several properties, including one in Wales, but at their main home in New York, the star's Welsh roots are paid homage to in many ways, with even her tea, coffee and sugar pots all spelt out in Welsh.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.