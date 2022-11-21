Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals relatable way her family are currently divided during World Cup The Chicago star is from Wales

Catherine Zeta-Jones may be a Hollywood star living in the United States with her husband Michael Douglas and their children, but she will never forget her roots.

The actress is incredibly proud of her Welsh heritage and regularly goes back there to visit her parents and siblings.

Catherine was not at all torn on Monday night as a result, as Wales prepared to play against the United States in their first game in the World Cup.

VIDEO: Catherine Zeta-Jones' surprise leaves her son in tears

Taking to Instagram ahead of the match, the Chicago actress shared a photo of her brother and his friends preparing to watch the game, alongside a heartfelt message.

"Wales! Wales! Walse! Tonight my family (except my husband) will be supporting Wales when they play USA at the World Cup! Go boys!!! My brother is there for extra support! Oh, it's a beautiful game! Good luck!!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Come on Wales!" while another wrote: "Go on Wales. Nice one for the Wales big up. That Welsh pride is as powerful as the mountains." A third added: "USA v Wales! A divided family hehe, my boyfriend and I will be in that situation on Friday!"

Catherine Zeta-Jones and her family are backing Wales in the World Cup

Catherine and Michael's son Dylan Douglas also shared the same photo on his Instagram Stories, hinting that he too will be teaming with Wales.

The star grew up in Swansea, and is the only daughter of Patricia and David Jones. Catherine has an older and younger brother and had an idyllic childhood.

The Darling Buds of May actress previously spoke about how supportive her parents were when she was growing up.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas live in New York with their children

Despite coming from a modest background, they sent Catherine to dance and ballet lessons from a young age, and enrolled her in a private school in Swansea.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Catherine revealed: "My dad owned a candy factory and my mother was a seamstress so I was brought up with her sticking me with pins for costumes. They were supportive, very supportive."

Catherine and Michael have several properties, including one in Wales, but at their main home in New York, the star's Welsh roots are paid homage to in many ways, with even her tea, coffee and sugar pots all spelt out in Welsh.

