Ben Affleck shocks fans with uncharacteristic move while out with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back in their home base of Los Angeles after spending their first Thanksgiving together with the singer's family in New York.

Now they are settling into a more casual routine, following their glamorous Georgia wedding and luxurious French and Italian honeymoon, and were spotted over the weekend on a cute coffee date in Santa Monica.

However, despite the normalcy of their latest outing, they are still making waves, and fans of the couple can't help but call out Ben over the one very uncharacteristic act he was caught in.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez wows fans in honeymoon bathtub video

The actor, who was born and raised in Massachusetts, is not only a proud New Englander, but he is passionate about his commitment to the state's most beloved coffee chain, Dunkin Donuts, which originated in Quincy in the late 1940s.

Ben has gone viral multiple times over for the myriad of paparazzi photos of him enjoying large coffees from Dunkin' – iced or hot – so he truly shocked fans when he was seen enjoying their competitor, Starbucks.

Despite his loyalty to Dunkin' for several decades, the former Bruce Wayne was seen walking with his new wife, one arm around her, while in his other hand he is holding what appears to be a frappuccino topped with whipped cream.

ben drinking starbucks?! love really has changed him pic.twitter.com/ImCWSoksxl — internet baby (@kirkpate) December 12, 2022

Ben caught fans off guard

The uncharacteristic coffee order did not go unnoticed by fans and netizens on social media, who were quick to joke about their shock.

"Ben drinking Starbucks?! Love really has changed him," joked Vanity Fair writer Emily Kirkpatrick on Twitter, with fans joking in the reply section: "This feels like an alternate reality," as another tagged the Dunkin Donuts Twitter account and told them: "Come and get your boy."

Love that Jennifer Lopez is now sharing in Ben Affleck’s Dunkin Donuts rituals. They are the cutest. pic.twitter.com/U5u83Lu8ya — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) October 31, 2022

Fans were happy to see Jennifer had previously gotten on board Ben's love for Dunkin

Several joked he was "cheating" on his longtime favorite chain, as others kept up the antics by saying: "We now go live to Dunkin for comment after Ben Affleck ditches over Starbucks," and: "Highly problematic behavior from a big-time Boston guy."

Atypical coffee order aside, the couple looked like their usual loved up selves, embracing one another and smiling as they walked around on the sunny Los Angeles afternoon.

