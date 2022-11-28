Jennifer Lopez discusses reinvention and comeback amid renewed Ben Affleck romance The This Is Me...Then performer is back in a big way!

Jennifer Lopez made a big splash earlier in the week when she scrubbed her social media and announced that she'd be releasing a new studio album.

The singer has been opening up more and more about the main factor that led her to this new era, that being her renewed relationship with now-husband Ben Affleck.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Love Story

She shared an excerpt from an upcoming interview with Zane Lowe discussing their relationship and how it influenced her previous album, This Is Me…Then, and its upcoming successor, This Is Me…Now.

"20 years ago I fell in love with the love of my life. And I was working on an album titled This Is Me...Then," she stated.

"And it was all about capturing that moment in time," she continued, with Zane even calling it the "unrequited love album."

However, soon after the record's release and eventual success, Jennifer and Ben ended their first engagement, which she described as being a very tough time in her life.

Jennifer shared the inspiration for her new album

"I was in so much pain for so many years, and my way of surviving was by working more and hiding that side of myself," she continued.

The consummate performer explained how the way she felt at the time influenced the record, adding: "When I'm in love is when I'm inspired.

"And I was my most inspired then, and I have not made an album like that since then."

However, the rebirth of their relationship and eventual July wedding made her rethink making an album on those feelings, leading to her big announcement.

The singer will release her first full-length record in eight years

"20 years later, it does have a happy ending. I was like, 'It's time for me to make another record.' The reason we're here is we want to capture this moment in time 'cause it is even better than the first time."

