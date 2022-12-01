Jennifer Lopez wants to work with Ben Affleck again – and you won't believe on what Bennifer finally married in July 2022

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally said 'I Do' in July after an almost 20-year delay – and the singer has wasted no time thinking about their new future together.

The Jenny from The Block hitmaker has many hit songs and box-office smashes to her name, but she admitted that she would love to work with her husband on the big screen again – and the project she would pick for them might come as quite a surprise to their fans.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's love story

Appearing in Vogue's 73 Questions, Jennifer was asked which of her films she "would most want to make a sequel of", and without hesitation, she answered Gigli.

The film, released in 2003, starred Jennifer and Ben but was sadly a box office flop. However, her decision to revisit it probably has more to do with the fact that during filming she and Ben fell in love.

The couple began dating in the summer of 2002 and got engaged in November of that same year. They were due to walk down the aisle in September of the following year but canceled the wedding due to excessive media attention.

They split in January 2004 when Ben called off the engagement.

Jennifer and Ben first dated from 2002 - 2004

Writing in her book True Love, the mother-of-two admitted: "It felt like my heart had been torn out of my chest. And when the realization that I wasn't going to have the fairytale family I wanted really set in, well, that was when I really started to fall apart."

After their break-up, Ben went on to have three kids, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, ten, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while JLo shares twins Emme and Max, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The couple married in Las Vegas in July 2022

Jennifer got her happy ending though as she and Ben rekindled their romance in 2021 and legally wed in Las Vegas in July.

They then enjoyed a second ceremony in front of family and friends during a three-day celebration at Ben's $8million Georgia estate in August.

