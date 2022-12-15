Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's extra special Christmas this year The Hollywood power couple have a lot to look forward to

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have become the ultimate power couple ever since reuniting and tying the knot earlier this year.

In fact, their status as a newly married couple will also be what makes their holiday season this year quite unlike one they've had before.

This year will mark their first holiday season together as a married couple and with their blended families, making for a lot more reason to celebrate.

The pair finally said their "I Dos" in front of friends and family in July, and their kids will be just as big a part of their celebrations this December.

The last time the pair were together was when they were first engaged during their early 2000s relationship, but neither of them had children then.

They eventually broke it off in 2004, with Ben going on to marry Jennifer Garner while JLo married Marc Anthony, with the former couple sharing three kids and the latter two.

Jennifer and Ben are looking forward to their first holiday season as a married couple

Their blended families will get to spend the holidays together for the first time while also navigating co-parenting with their respective ex-partners.

In fact, this is a special time for Jennifer altogether, as she's marking a major step forward in her life by also revisiting her album This is Me…Then with the upcoming project This is Me…Now.

In fact, both records cite her romance with Ben as an influence, as she told Zane Lowe: "20 years ago I fell in love with the love of my life. And I was working on an album titled This Is Me...Then," she stated.

"And it was all about capturing that moment in time," she continued. However, soon after the record's release and eventual success, Jennifer and Ben ended their first engagement, which she described as being a very tough time in her life.

The two also spent Thanksgiving surrounded by family

"20 years later, it does have a happy ending," she said of the rebirth of their relationship. "I was like, 'It's time for me to make another record.' The reason we're here is we want to capture this moment in time 'cause it is even better than the first time."

