Jennifer Lopez wows in plunging gown for heartfelt tribute

Not only is Jennifer Lopez an incredible singer, but she's also a Hollywood actress having leading roles in many hit films, including the beloved Maid in Manhattan.

The film marked its 20th anniversary this week, and the star made sure to celebrate as she shared several clips from the classic, including her donning an exquisite pink dress. Jennifer looked sensational in the gown, which had a plunging neckline, as she also shared clips of the relationship that blossomed between hers and Ralph Fiennes' characters.

She also made sure to pay tribute to Bob Hoskins and Natasha Richardson, who also starred in the 2002 film, and sadly passed away in 2014 and 2009 respectively.

In a heartfelt caption, Jennifer penned: "What amazing memories I have of working on this film in the heart of NYC with the most amazing cast a girl could ever hope for!

"Thank you to Ralph Fiennes and Tyler Posey, and the late greats Bob Hoskins and Natasha Richardson. May they rest in peace. What a blessing this movie is and to know it still delights audiences to this day is such a gift!"

But the caption didn't just feature Jennifer reminiscing about the past, as she also looked ahead to the future, adding: "Thank you to @EGT239 … this was the real beginning of our producing partnership!! Such an epic start and still going stronger than ever!! The best is yet to come!!"

Jennifer relived some highlights from the film

Fans loved the star's post, as one enthused: "The movie you can watch over and over and over and always feel uplifted and hopeful!!"

A second commented: "They don't make movies like this anymore," and a third wrote: "My FAVE feel good movie! I have seen Maid In Manhattan at least 10 times!"

A fourth said: "My absolute favorite. I watch this movie at least once a week. Extremely uplifting and comforting."

