Carol Vorderman reveals health condition that caused secret bloating

Carol Vorderman is known for taking great care of her health, regularly attending health retreats to stay on top form.

Given her investment in her wellness, it came as a surprise to the 61-year-old when she began experiencing severe bloating, despite eating well and working out regularly. "If I went for a walk, I'd come back and my calves were bloated. My ankles were bloated. I couldn't drop weight," she told HELLO! editor Rosie Nixon on the In A Good Place podcast.

"I was tired and I couldn't sleep," she continued, before explaining the symptoms came on post-menopause, causing her to question if it was related to Long Covid.

Carol lamented that she was unable to get an appointment with her GP, so she went private and was told her thyroid hormones were lower than they should be.

An underactive thyroid gland, as Carol has, is called hypothyroidism, with common including tiredness, weight gain and feeling depressed – two of which Carol experienced.

Carol Vorderman found her legs were bloated after she went walking

Carol explained that she saw a functional medicine doctor, who set about getting her thyroid levels back to where they should be, prescribing thyroxine, which Carol has been taking for the last six months, which has made all the difference to her.

"I can't do without them now. They're amazing," she said.

