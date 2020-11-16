Carol Vorderman stuns fans with rare photo of lookalike daughter Katie The former Countdown star is a proud mum of two

Carol Vorderman has taken to Twitter with a very rare photo of her daughter, Katie King. The former Countdown star posted the snapshot to help promote her project, The Maths Factor – but many fans were distracted by the striking similarities between the pair, with many commenting they "look like sisters".

MORE: Carol Vorderman offers rare glimpse into luxury Bristol home

Carol, 59, looks ageless in the photo as she poses side-by-side with 29-year-old Katie. She shared the image with an update about her online maths school, which she established during lockdown to help children during the coronavirus pandemic.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman shares special birthday message for young fan

"Newly out today.....Year 7 Maths on my maths school @themathsfactor," she wrote. "The teachers are me AND my daughter Katie @KKing_5 (now a research scientist.....and a great teacher herself) #LikeMotherLikeDaughter."

MORE: ;Carol Vorderman, 59, drops jaws in plunging Mrs Claus mini dress

Carol shares two children with her ex-husband Patrick King: Katie and 23-year-old Cameron. The former couple were married from 1990 until 2000.

Carol shared a photo with her lookalike daughter, Katie

The star enjoys a close bond with Katie – who just like her mum, has both brains and beauty. Carol's daughter has studied for her PH.D in Nanotechnology at Cambridge University, and has worked at NASA in their laboratories.

Back in 2015, Carol proudly shared a photo of Katie on her graduation day after gaining her science degree.

MORE: Carol Vorderman reveals post-lockdown transformation in red leather trousers

"I'm so proud. We're one of the very few mother and daughter duos who've done science and engineering at Cambridge," she wrote.

The star at the 2017 Pride of Britain Awards with her two children

Carol has been married twice before: her first wedding was in 1985 when she was just 24, to Christopher Mather, a Royal Navy officer, but the couple went their separate ways after twelve months together.

She was recently asked about the possibility of a third marriage during an appearance on BBC Radio Wales. "Obviously I'm not doing it again!" she told co-star Owain Wyn Evans.

MORE: Carol Vorderman makes rare appearance in figure-hugging leopard print dress

It's not often that Carol opens up about her personal life, but earlier this year, she recalled a hilarious story about her first wedding reception.

Carol pictured at her first wedding to Christopher Mather

"I was wearing a dress, right, you know the days when you had the white dress for the day, for the big thing itself," she explained.

"Then I went into the 321 costume department – remember 321 with Ted. And I found a frock to wear at night time – it was like something they now wear in Strictly Come Dancing. It was entirely mesh with sequins in the right places. So I had this thing that was probably not appropriate for a bride and I got on the stage and sang It's Raining Men."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.